Man chops off lover’s ring finger to stop her wedding another man

Gweru – A jealous man from Mberengwa has been jailed for 10 years after he chopped off his lover’s ring finger in a bid to ensure that she will not wear any other suitor’s ring.

Promise Moyo (27) swore to Linnet Chihora (25) that she was not going to put on any man’s ring after the latter announced her intention to quit the relationship. He took a machete and chopped off Chihora’s finger to make sure there will be no place to put a wedding ring.

Moyo was charged with attempted murder and he appeared before Regional Magistrate Phathekile Msipa. It also emerged in court that after chopping off the finger, Moyo attempted to chop off the palm of the hand.

Prosecutor Talent Tadenyika said on February 10, 2020 Moyo, Chihora and a neighbour Sibusisiwe Nyoni went to see the village head to discuss issues concerning the strained relationship.

They came back from the village head’s place and arrived at the complainant’s home at around midnight. On arrival the complainant went to her room but Moyo followed and pulled her out.

He then took a machete from his waist and struck the complainant several times on the hands, head and face with it.

Nyoni managed to stop Moyo from further assaulting the complainant and took her to the hospital.

A report was made leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Msipa suspended three years of the sentence on condition of good behavior. https://masvingomirror.com