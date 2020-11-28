Mimosa Platinum Mine gets new GM

ZVISHAVANE – Engineer Stephen Ndiyamba has been appointed the new substantive general manager for Mimosa Platinum Mine following the sudden death of his predecessor Alex Mushonhiwa in 2020.

His appointment is with effect from November 2020.

Eng Ndiyamba studied Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe and completed the degree in 1989. He was on a Wankie Colliery Scholarship.

He then did his Masters in Business Administration with Nottingham Trent University Business School in 1989.

Part of his long resume is that he worked for Wankie Colliery, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Geomet, Anglo Research Laboratories (SA), Ngezi Mining Company, ZIMASCO and Transalloys (SA).

Eng Ndiyamba joined Mimosa in January 2008 as Plant Manager, rising two years later to become Plant Executive.

He became Senior Manager (Plant) in 2014 and Senior Manager Growths Projects in 2016 before becoming Head – Growths Projects in 2018.

He remained in this position until his latest appointment.

He was born in Nyazura and did his primary education at Gurure and left to complete his primary education in Makokoba in Bulawayo. He did his secondary education at Mzilikazi Primary School in Bulawayo.

Eng Ndiyamba has served on various boards including the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, the Zimbabwe School of Mines and Southern Africa Institution of Mining and Metallurgy.

He was the chairman of Mzilikazi High School Old Students’ Association

Eng Ndiyamba who says his appointment comes after the sad loss of his late boss and close colleague told The Mirror that one of his focus areas as the new manager is on growth projects.

He will also need to stabilise the team after the loss of Mushoniwa, he said.

“My appointment comes in after the sad loss of our previous GM, a colleague and a friend. This obviously had an impact on the whole Mimosa family. One would have wished to be appointed under happier circumstances.

“Be that as it may, the immediate issue for me is to stabilize the team after such a shocking and sad event. Mimosa has a strong, high performing team and we need to continue with that. We will focus on our targets in safety, production and cost.

“We have critical growth projects that are underway which we must pursue as we plan the future of the mine,” he said.

Eng Ndiyamba is married to Chenayi, a businesswoman and they have three daughters.

https://masvingomirror.com