Zanu PF says its achievements rile detractors

The ruling ZANU PF party says the country’s detractors have been irked by the huge milestones scored by the Second Republic in infrastructure development under the ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ mantra.

This emerged as the revolutionary ZANU PF party conducted its 367th Session of the politburo this Wednesday, the inaugural one after new appointments.

The session saw Sydney Sekeramayi being appointed as Chairman of the Elders Council, Dr Joram Gumbo was appointed Executive Secretary to the President, with Dr Obert Mpofu assuming the new title of Secretary General of the party, while Patrick Chinamasa has assumed the title of Treasurer General.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is under vicious attack from its detractors after the achievements recorded by the Second Republic.

“A vicious campaign is being launched against Zimbabwe because they have seen all the positives under the Second Republic. The success of the gold sector is being used by Al Jazeera to front Scott MacMillan who was at the centre of looting our gold. People must be aware of the fights and we will win, elections we will win and this campaign will come to naught,” he said.

Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans to register to vote ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

Zimbabweans have endured two decades of poor service delivery in urban centres due to mismanagement by opposition-led local authorities, with government taking over some of the services to improve citizens’ livelihoods.

