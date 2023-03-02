US top diplomat meets government officials

THE visiting United States Deputy Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Robert Scott has met government officials, with discussions centering on ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Ambassador Scott engaged government officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Defence and War Veterans Affairs and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in Harare this Thursday.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava said the visit by the US diplomat is a positive step towards enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The visit is a positive step in the trajectory of our relations. I believe it is significant as it allows the two countries to share mutual interests and bears testimony by President Biden to explore areas of possible cooperation,” he said.

Ambassador Scott said discussions touched on the forthcoming harmonised elections, Zimbabwe’s debt reform agenda and the demining exercise.

“It is important to have this dialogue with various ministries, AFDB reform programme. We spoke about upcoming elections, we need leaders to continuously call for free and transparent elections. We spoke about the PVO Bill and raised our concerns.

“We also discussed collaboration in HIV. Finally, we spoke about the demining exercise, learnt that we are on the final 18 square metres such that by 2025 Zimbabwe we will be free of landmines,” he said.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has adopted a foreign policy thrust which positions the country as a friend to all and an enemy to none.

