Chamisa calls for real unity but told unite with Mwonzora first

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today called for real unity, tweeting: “WE THE CITIZENS, yearn for real unity based on equality, tolerance, justice & freedom.This was the vision of our founding leaders,such Dr Joshua Nkomo,who made sacrifices to bring us together. Today on Unity Day, we recommit ourselves to building a new, great, united Zimbabwe”

Zimbabwe is celebrating Unity Day today to mark the unity accord signed by the leaders of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union, Prime Minister Robert Mugabe at the time and ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo in December 1987 ending six years of civil strife in the country.

Chamisa went on: “MAKING ZIMBABWE A WINNING NATION..We will unite all Zimbabweans across politics,race & tribe.Unity wins peace & prosperity for nations.Unity thrives nations.There can never be true unity without true dialogue & love.We need each other.Unity is good for us all & for a thriving economy.

“Unity doesn’t manipulate or rig elections.Unity doesn’t imprison or persecute political competitors.Unity is not unjust or unequal.Unity is neither violent nor terrorist.Unity is not violence or vengeance.Unity is not hateful or vindictive.Unity is love and forgiveness #FreeWiwa.”

Replying to Chamisa, a General Bvanyangu said: “Start by uniting with Mwonzora! Charity begins at home.”

MZANSIKANDABA added: “To be honest the issue of Thokozani Khupe was a reflection of the MDC then cut from the same cloth. The difference is that we had ZANU and MDC. To be honest the CCC President is not the one to blame ZANU PF. If l was him as an advice this subject does not give Him ground either.”

Frank Sande, differed, saying: “These guys are not prepared to be unified with anyone they have so many cases that make them candidates of Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Unless we as Zimbabweans are willing to forgive and move on. But how do you forgive a case like Moreblessing Ali’s? We need new strategies.”

ALLAN CHIPOYI, replied: “Let’s preach unity, walk unity, teach unity, stay in Unity. In the New Great Zimbabwe we will have people who walk the talk on Unity not Pretenders. Good morning Your Excellency.”

See full text of the 1987 unity accord below:



Conscious of the historical links between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu in the struggle for national independence and democracy through the strategy of the armed struggle and their alliance under the banner of the Patriotic Front.

Cognisant of the fact that the two parties jointly command the support of the overwhelming majority of the people of Zimbabwe as evidenced by the general election results of 1980 and 1985 respectively.

Notwithstanding that Zanu-PF commands a greater percentage of the said overwhelming majority of the people of Zimbabwe.

Desirous to unite our nation, establish peace, law and order to guarantee social and economic development and political stability;

Determined to eliminate and end the insecurity and violence caused by dissidents in Matabeleland;

Convinced that national unity, political stability and order, social and economic development can only be achieved to their fullest under conditions of peace and unity primarily of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu.

We the two leaders of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu, that is to say Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe, First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF; and Cde Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, President of PF-Zapu, held 10 meetings to discuss the possible unity of our two parties as follows:

1st meeting: October 21, 1985, Parliament Buildings

2nd meeting: November 28, 1985, Parliament Buildings

3rd meeting: April 4, 1986, Parliament Buildings

4th meeting: July 22, 1986, Parliament Buildings

5th meeting: December 29, 1986, Parliament Buildings

6th meeting: February 25, 1987, Parliament Buildings

7th meeting: August 3, 1987, Parliament Buildings

8th meeting: August 10, 1987, Parliament Buildings

9th meeting: October 23, 1987, Parliament Buildings

10th meeting: December 10, 1987 Parliament Buildings

Consequently upon these meetings and paying due regard to the principal issues raised thereafter, we have agreed as follows:

That Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu have irrevocably committed themselves to unite under one political party That the unity of two political parties shall be achieved under the name Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) in short Zanu PF That President Mugabe shall be First Secretary and President of Zanu PF That Zanu PF shall have two second secretaries and Vice-Presidents who shall be appointed by the First Secretary and President of Zanu PF That Zanu PF shall seek to establish a socialist society in Zimbabwe on the guidance of Marxist-Leninist principles That Zanu PF shall seek to establish one-party state in Zimbabwe That leadership of Zanu PF shall abide by leadership code That existing structures of Zanu PF and PF-Zapu shall be merged in accordance with the letter and spirit of this agreement That both parties shall, in the interim, take immediate vigorous steps to eliminate and end insecurity and violence prevalent in Matabeleland That Zanu PF and PF-Zapu shall convene their respective congresses to give effect to this Agreement within the shortest possible time That, in the interim comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe is vested with full powers to prepare for the implementation of this agreement and to act in the name and authority of Zanu PF.

