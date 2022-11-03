Parliament challenged to craft law to recall non-performing MPs

PARLIAMENT has been petitioned to come up with legislation facilitate removal of non-performing Members of Parliament from the august House.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced that one C. Kaharo had petitioned Parliament requesting that legislators not delivering on their mandates should be booted out to improve public institutions, as well as promoting democracy in the country.

The announcement did not go down well with the MPs, who interjected the Speaker as he read the petition Tuesday.

“Mr. C. Kaharo, requested Parliament to enact a law that will give the electorate powers to recall non-performers from Parliament and councils in order to strengthen public institutions and promote our democracy,” said Mudenda.

“The petitioners suggested the establishment of a Constituencies lnspectorate to monitor the performance of both Members of Parliament and councillors based on the party manifestos of elected candidates.”

According to Mudenda, the petition was referred to the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

As the members jeered at the announcement, Mudenda said, “I knew; I expected that reaction. Yes, hokoyo, the inspectorate is coming.”

Calls for a law to whip non-performers come as members of the public have expressed concern over some MPs who, once elected into power, never go back to their constituencies to deliver in terms of promises made during election period.

Some have reportedly abused the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by putting the money to personal use at the expense of development in their areas of jurisdiction.

Even in the House, some legislators do not even raise issues pertaining to their constituencies, letting down those who put an X on the ballot paper.

Some councillors are also found on the wrong side of the law, usually being accused by residents of corruption. – Newzim

