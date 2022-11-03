Govt on verge of PSMAS takeover

ACTING President and Health Minister, Constantino Chiwenga has told Parliament corruption levels at the Public Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS), now Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI), had become despicable and government had to intervene.

During a question and answer session Wednesday, the acting president also revealed a forensic audit was now underway to establish what transpired at the medical aid society, as government was also working to appoint an interim board to run the organisation.

Chiwenga warned that those caught on the wrong side of the law regarding the corruption allegations being levelled against PSMI management will go to jail.

Government has been fighting to take over PSMAS, as it has shares in the organisation, but has been facing resistance from the private players who alleged bullying and thieving of a private entity by the government.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) MP, Amos Chibaya had asked the acting president about the closing down of PSMI clinics resulting in civil servants failing to access health care services from private health institutions.

“My question is about civil servants. The whole country has witnessed PSMI clinics closing, which has resulted in the suffering of civil servants. What plans do you have to restore normalcy to that situation?” Chibaya said.

Chiwenga responded, “This august House should be aware that things were not in order at PSMAS. We were not going to allow corruption to continue, so the PSMAS board was dissolved. As I am speaking, we are enacting an interim board.

“I know that this has brought challenges to civil servants and other members of PSMAS, but we are working on resolving that issue. Right now there is a forensic audit that is being carried out and this issue is being investigated fully by the regulatory authority,” Chiwenga said.

Added the acting president, “We cannot continue until we are certain of what transpired, so we must allow those who are investigating time to investigate. The point is that there was corruption at PSMAS.

“We intervened and said that medication should be availed to PSMAS hospitals so that they continue to function. After the forensic audit at PSMAS, then the august House will be informed in due time.”

CCC MP, Eric Murai queried the time frame for the provision of medicines as “people are dying.”

According to Chiwenga, the government will engage PSMAS executives on the matter as Treasury promised to fund the required services.

“Regarding medication, we want to know the logistics between NATPHARM, the Ministry and PSMAS. I believe all of us want to have solutions as soon as possible so that we do not inconvenience pregnant women. We are going to expedite that,” he told the august House.

However, another opposition MP, Ruth Labode questioned Chiwenga on the promises made.

“Where is this magic going to come that will suddenly make everything work despite the fact that this is managed by the same person who failed to manage Harare Hospital and Parirenyatwa? People are being made to buy medicines, so we need an explanation.”

Chiwenga explained that PSMAS was abusing the taxpayer’s money.

“Because government contributes 80% of the money, that is where our interest is. Our workers were not getting the service that they were

supposed to get and that is why we are interested.

“We had given them their independence that they do their own things but they have not run those things properly. Eighty percent comes from the taxpayers’ money, it must be accounted for,” Chiwenga stated. – Newzim

