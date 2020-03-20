Chiyangwa to sit on 2 Portfolio Committees

CONTROVERSIAL Harare businessman and Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founder Philip Chiyangwa has been appointed to sit in two parliamentary portfolio committees.

The Zvimba South Member of Parliament will sit in the Felix Mhona-chaired Budget, Finance and Economic Development portfolio committee that is responsible for overseeing the Finance and Economic Development ministry and its handling of Budget matters.

He was also appointed to sit in the Defence, Home Affairs and Security committee chaired by Levy Mayihlome that is meant to shadow the security sector, namely, the ministries of Defence, Home Affairs and all security and intelligence services of the government.

The 61-year-old is former Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Cosafa president, having been elected Zifa president in 2015 and getting the southern African regional presidency in 2016.