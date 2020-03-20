Zimbabwe opposition wants Finance Minister tested for coronavirus

MDC legislator Joana Mamombe says Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube must be tested for coronavirus after his recent visit to Norway, a country that has recorded over 1 600 cases of the disease and six deaths.

The Harare West MP was speaking in Parliament Wednesday during the question and answer session where the Covid-19 subject dominated discussion.

Mamombe said Zimbabwe’s top government officials who include Ncube should take a cue from US President Donald Trump who has presented for test for coronavirus openly.