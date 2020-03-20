Tsvangirai son feels full wrath of MDC democracy after forced retraction of sanctions remarks

THE late founding father of the MDC, Morgan Tsvangirai’s son Vincent – who is the MP for Glen View South – has been forced by the retract his statement on Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

On Thursday in a vdeo circulated on the social media, Vincent denounced his own ealier remarks. The visbly shaking son of the late veteran MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai appeared on recorded video readig a written script.

Hours after his denouncing sanctions, the increasingling autocratic party led by Nelson Chamisa led distanced itself from remarks made by Morgan Tsvangirai’s son in parly yesterday when he said:

Vincent has come under fire from his party after he said that sanctions were not targeted, but were affecting all Zimbabweans. Tsvangirai told the parliamentary portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs that sanctions must go now. “I believe they (sanctions) should go. In this day and age, they don’t help anything if you look at every other country out there in the world. Look at all the statistics that are out there, they don’t help with anything, you may target one person, but that person is never targeted and that person will continue with their lives. “I am a patriotic person who believes that sanctions do hurt ordinary persons but at the same time making an act like that I believe sometimes you may end up opening up citizens to further harm,” said Tsvangirai.