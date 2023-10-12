CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will be dispatching a letter to the National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, demanding the reversal of the recalls of 15 of its members. This letter grants a two-week timeframe for this action to occur.

Of the 15 lawmakers who were recalled, 15 are members of the National Assembly, while nine are Senators. These recalls were executed under the directives of Sengezo Tshabangu, who assumed the position of CCC’s interim Secretary-General on October 3, 2023. The CCC party leader, Nelson Chamisa, had previously issued a letter outlining the rightful authority to effect recalls, which was allegedly overlooked by the Speaker.

In addition to the letter to the Speaker, CCC will correspond with other African parliaments, highlighting the “continued abuse and disregard of the law by the Zimbabwean Parliament.”

These resolutions were adopted during the 18th Session of the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) of the CCC, which convened on October 11, 2023, in Harare.

Promise Mkhwananzi, the CCC national spokesperson, expressed that, in response to the improper recalls of the party’s parliamentary and council members, the CNA has decided to send a letter to the Speaker.

“[The letter] categorically states that the party has not recalled anyone and provides the Speaker with 14 working days to rectify this mistake,” he remarked.

Moreover, the CNA has decided to correspond with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Africa Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly, the Pan African Parliament (PAP), and the SADC Parliamentary Forum, expressing its concerns about the ongoing misuse of Parliament, its standing orders, and the constitution of Zimbabwe.

Mkhwananzi also noted that due to the constitution’s violations and the continued undermining of the will of the Zimbabwean people through improper recalls, “the CNA has resolved that all party members in Parliament and local councils should disengage immediately, pending the reinstatement of those members of Parliament and council recalls.”

He further mentioned that the CNA had contacted SADC (Southern African Development Community) regarding the escalating national crisis.

“The CNA has reached out to SADC, requesting the regional body’s assistance in facilitating a Multi-Stakeholder dialogue to help address disputes related to elections and the lingering issues of legitimacy that are exacerbating Zimbabwe’s deepening crisis,” he reported.

The CNA also emphasized the need for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and the cessation of all forms of political persecution and intimidation.

“We are deeply concerned about the continued arrests, intimidation, and harassment of individuals perceived to be CCC members and supporters,” Mkhwananzi highlighted.

Concluding his statement, the CCC national spokesperson conveyed that the CNA reiterated the importance of a fresh, free, and fair election, organized under the auspices of SADC, as the only lasting solution to Zimbabwe’s ongoing electoral disputes and political crisis.

However, Nick Mangawana, the Government’s spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, refuted claims that Zimbabwe was in the midst of a constitutional crisis. He expressed his sentiments via his Twitter account, stressing that Zimbabwe would not cease its development due to internal conflicts, and that the focus should be on nation-building.

Source – cite.org.zw

