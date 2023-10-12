Welshman Ncube refuses to be dragged in ‘kindergarten politics’

OPPOSITION stalwart Welshman Ncube has broken his silence on the deepening turmoil engulfing the Citizens for Coalition for Change (CCC) which threatens the future of the 21-month-old movement.

Speaking to DailyNews yesterday amid attempts by the party’s feuding factions to draw him and former Minister of Finance Tendai Biti into the fray.

Ncube said emphatically that he did not want to be involved in ‘kindergarten politics.’

The former Cabinet minister, distinguished academic and lawyer spoke as political analysts warned that the commotion ravaging the CCC could soon boil over into a full-blooded civil war if the party does not move with speed to strengthen its internal governance systems.