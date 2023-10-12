News Ticker

Chamisa’s ally Prof. Chan says his decision lacks strategic depth and plan

October 12, 2023 Staff Reporter Politics 0




Chan and Chamisa

Professor Stephen Chan, who is alleged to be a known advisor to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has said that Chamisa’s call for SADC, African Union and UN intervention based on the “disengagement” from Parliament by his MPs and from Citizens for Coalition Change controlled and run urban councils by his councillors is “a spur-of-the-moment reaction – understandable – but lacking strategic depth and plan”.

Professor Chan’s comment comes a day after the CCC leader withdrew all party legislators and councillors from both parliament and councils in response to the shock ouster of 15 party MPs at the behest of self-styled party secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Said Professor Chan on X (formerly Twitter), “He hopes for regional intervention. This won’t happen with any weight, if happens at all. It’s a spur-of-the-moment reaction – understandable – but lacking strategic depth and plan.”

Professor Chan also questioned Chamisa’s call for dialogue with Zanu-PF.

“It’s getting confusing now: calling for dialogue while disengaging from the elected positions that remain, saying ZANU-PF is responsible but still wanting dialogue.”

Source – Byo24News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: