Zimbabwe main opposition youths besiege Harare police station

Members of the MDC Youth Assembly on Wednesday besieged Harare Central Police Station where they staged a demonstration displaying their displeasure at the arrest of Party Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala.

The Youths who were carrying portraits of the arrested radical lawmaker demanded the immediate release of their leader and pledged undying loyalty to him.



Meanwhile, the Youth Secretary General Gift Ostallos Siziba was summoned to the same police station over threats he issued against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Sikhala’s treason hearing has been moved to Bikita and will be held on Wednesday.