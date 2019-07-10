MDC Youth leader summoned by police over coup threats

Reports coming from Harare indicate that the MDC Youth Assembly Secretary General Gift Ostallos Siziba has been summoned to Harare Central Police station where police are keen to interview him over some statements he made during a public gathering.

In a video seen by this publication, the radical Siziba is heard telling President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he is coming after him.

Siziba’s arrest comes a day after Party Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhla was arrested and charged with treason. He is facing up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

This is a developing story….