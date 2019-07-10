Job Sikhala’s court hearing moved to Masvingo

The initial court appearance of MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhalaq has been moved to Masvingo at and will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday.

The prosecutors argued that the utterance by Sikhala to overthrow Emmerson Mnangagwa was made in Bikita, giving Masvingo courts jurisdiction over the matter.

Sikhala is accused of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government through calling for the over throw of Mnangagwa before 2023.

He faces up to 20 years if convicted.

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Twitter that, “They are so terrified of people turning up in court in support of Job Sikhala they have moved his initial court appearance to freakin BIKITA!”

Human rights activist Pedzisai Ruhanya said there is nothing wrong with Sikhala’s statements.

“Overthrowing a government is not unconstitutional nor undemocratic. The key question is how do you overthrow the government. Job never talked about unconstitutional and undemocratic means. After all, Justice Chiweshe ruled that Mugabe overthrow was constitutional, we stand guided!”Ruhanya said.

Meanwhile, MDC Youth Secretary General Gift Siziba has been summoned by Harare police over statements he made at a public gathering threatening to go after Mnangagwa. – Source: Bulawayo 24