The Minister Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Moyo has implored Zimbabweans to respect each other as well as differing opinions as everyone should enjoy the same constitutional right.

Dr Moyo was talking in a wide-ranging interview with Peter Okwoche of the BBC World Service.

Minister Moyo and his delegation, that included Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande were physically attacked by a singing and heckling water-throwing group of Zimbabweans just outside Chatham House in London soon after an open discussion with investors.

The Minister was however undeterred and proceeded to address another powerful group of global investigators, the Invest Africa Round Table discussion in Mayfair, the Commonwealth Secretary General. Right Honourable Patricia Scotland in a closed door meeting at the House of Commons, before receiving a standing ovation from up to 100 Zimbabweans at a Zimbabwe Diaspora gathering at Zimbabwe House in the heart of London.

The gathering reassured the Minister of their support for the Zimbabwean government.