The Zimbabwe netball team, the Gems suffered a 73-37 loss at the hands of 11 time and defending world champions, Australia in their second Group A game at the Netball World Cup currently underway in Liverpool, UK.

The Gems, who have won themselves many fans at the tournament particularly after upsetting Asian champions, Sri Lanka 79-49 in the opening match yesterday, put on a spirited performance against the tallest team in the tournament but fate was not on their side.

Speaking after the loss, Gems coach, Lloyd Makunde said his charges took lessons from the match against the number one side in the world.

“We played good netball considering that we are playing the world champions. It was a learning process to us. Next time, if given another chance, we will do much better,” he said.

On the defence duo’s performance, Makunde said: “I think if we had a little bit of height, they would have played better but then we had to do with what we have, but I would want to say congratulations to the duo. They played very well.”

Zimbabwe play Northern Ireland tomorrow (Sunday) in their last group match.