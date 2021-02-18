Mnangagwa itching to bury Chamisa in 2023 election

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has told the Zanu-PF politburo to defeat the opposition MDC through “a resounding victory” in the 2023 general election.

He was speaking during the first Politburo meeting of the year held at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday afternoon.

He said his party must “reclaim dominance in all of the country’s provinces, including urban areas”. The President said the onus was on the ruling party structures, particularly, the Women’s League, veterans of the liberation struggle and Youth League to move with great speed to ensure full participation of their members in the development agenda.

Donning regalia emblazoned with his portraits, Mnangagwa said the MDC has fared dismally in running councils.

“It is my expectation that the party leaders raise their political consciousness first and foremost, so that they can serve the people more effectively. We must remain with the people, like fish in water. This principle must guide the entire party. We do not organise the party in the media, and such tendencies should stop.

“The party leadership must remain alert to the fact that the character and ethos of our party is rooted on the principle of unity, peace, servant leadership and development. As leaders we must always act in the interests of the people of our country and strive for their development and prosperity.

“In all that we do, let us remain focused towards a resounding victory in the 2023 elections and reclaim dominance in all the country’s provinces, including in urban areas,” he said.

He said instilling “political consciousness” among citizens is key.

Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF, as well as the government in the second republic, is hinged on sustainability and the interests of Zimbabweans.