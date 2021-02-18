Zimbabwean Vice President volunteers to lead Covid vaccination

HARARE – Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga has volunteered to become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a ceremony that is set signal the commencement of the country’s vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe’s is set to kickstart its vaccination programme today after receiving a donation of 200 000 shots of the Sinopharm vaccine from The People’s Republic of China.

Against a background of safety persimism from some quotas which have pessisted even after World Health Organization (WHO) assurances, VP Chiwenga has thus volunteered to become the first recipient of the vaccine to assure health care workers who are set to benefit from the first phase of the vaccination programme.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Public Relations Officer Mr Donald Mujiri confirmed that the VP will be the first recipient of the vaccine.