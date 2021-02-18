Mnangagwa speaks on Zanu-PF succession

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa sarcastically addressed the succession issue in the country when he responded to Vice President Kembo Mohadi saying one needs to be poisoned first for them to be a Zimbabwean president.

President Mnangagwa said Mohadi had approached him asking him who was going to be his successor.

In 2017, President Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa after he was allegedly poisoned at a ZANU PF rally in Gwanda.

The alleged poisoning saga brought tensions in the ruling party with some accusing then-President Robert Mugabe of trying to get rid of his deputy.

Mnangagwa was later fired from the party and government over insubordination and other charges but later came back to become the president of the Southern African country.

The succession issue has been a sacred issue in Zimbabwe even during Mugabe’s era with potential successors accused of plotting to topple whoever is in power.

It is alleged that there are factions in the ruling party with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga allegedly leading a faction that intends to succeed Mnangagwa or take power by all means if need be.

So far, Mnangagwa has indicated his intentions to hold on to power to at least 2030. Zimbabwe goes to the polls in 2023.

Watch the video below for more: