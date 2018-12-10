Mnangagwa heads into key Zanu-PF conference full of confidence

Matthew Harrington, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Africa, said since the election there had been “some promising signs” from Mnangagwa’s government, symbolised by a more technocratic cabinet, an economic plan that acknowledged the need for significant monetary and fiscal reform and a budget which, if implemented, would make important strides.

“So far, however, the pace and scale of reforms has been too gradual and not nearly ambitious enough,” said Harrington.

Just four months after the July 31 elections, Mnangagwa’s critics are concerned about the endorsement frenzy in his party – which comes hardly a year into his current term – cautioning it could result in politics overshadowing the economic reform agenda.

The 76-year-old leader has so far received support to stand for a second term in 2023 from the Zanu-PF youth league, women’s league and the party’s Bulawayo province.

Last month, his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely seen by political observers as harbouring his own ambitions for the presidency, recently also weighed in. He said Mnangagwa should stay on as president and warned the opposition that there was no vacancy at State House.

“In all the coming elections, no one is going to remove Mnangagwa. We are here until he feels it is the time to go and when we have fully restored our country to its former glory and when everything is in order. No one must dream of being the president …” said Chiwenga.