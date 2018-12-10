Leicester City rival Nottingham Forest for Zimbabwean international

Premier League side Leicester City are leading Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race to land Leyton Orient star Macauley Bonne, according to the Sun.

The Zimbabwe international has been on fire for the National League outfit this term – netting 17 goals in 24 appearances for the London club, playing an integral role in firing them up to the top of the league.

The report from the Sun also claims that Sky Bet Championship duo Norwich City and QPR, as well as Premier League quartet Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield are also interested in signing the 23-year-old forward.

Bonne has scored 41 goals in 69 appearances for the O’s since arrival from Colchester United last season, where he only managed to find the net seven times in 75 league appearances for the Essex side.

Forest and Sheffield United are both confident of securing promotion from the Championship this season, with the latter actively looking for a new forward having been linked with the signing of Jermain Defoe.

The Verdict

I’m really not sure if Bonne would be a good signing for Leicester.

He’s hardly one for the future at 23, and his record in the Football League is far from convincing – I don’t see how he can make the step up to the Premier League.

If the Championship teams are really interested in landing him, then it’s a blow in their pursuit to sign him.