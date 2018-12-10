Govt Discontinues A-Level STEM Scholarships After Funds Were Misused: Murwira

The Minister Of Higher and Tertiary Education Amon Murwira said that the government will continue supporting the teaching of STEM subjects.

He, however, said that the Scholarship programme extended to Advanced level students under STEM was discontinued because of abuse of funds.

While responding NPF MP for Kwekwe Central, Masango Matambanadzo, who had enquired on the fate of the STEM programme, Murwira said

These subjects are not going to be dropped. They were never dropped and they will not be dropped in future.

…Scholarships that were being offered to ‘A’ Level students were discontinued in term 3 in 2018. …The money was being misused; it was used to pay private institutions and because of that issue, we are saying that we continuously urge the studying of science, technology, engineering and mathematics using other means but not through giving scholarships to ‘A’ Level students. The issue of STEM is an ongoing issue but ‘A’ level scholarships are not for students doing ‘A’ level, we are in Higher and Tertiary Education and we do not have a scholarship for A-level students, so we stick to our mandate of tertiary institutions without misusing money or losing money.