Missing CCC activist Moreblessing Ali found dead

HARARE – Missing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali, 46, is dead.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed Saturday evening that a body retrieved at a Nyatsime home by police while being assisted by party security and family indeed belonged to the activist who was abducted by alleged Zanu PF activists 24 May this year.

“Our security dept & local leadership are currently working with @PoliceZimbabwe in Nyatsime. The body found at the well at the Chisango home has been formally identified as Moreblessing Ali. We await a formal report from @PoliceZimbabwe on the circumstances of the murder,” she posted on Twitter.

Police were yet to release a statement on the shocking matter.

However, Information, Broadcasting and Publicity permanent secretary Nick Mangwana appeared to be confirming the news in a Twitter message while attributing the activist’s misfortune to domestic violence.

“It’s tragic to lose any Zimbabwean, whether to domestic violence to ritual killing or to an accident. We all matter otherwise nobody matters. But what crass is trying to extract political capital out of a tragic domestic violence case possibly by a twisted individual?” he said.

Police claimed recently that Ali went missing after being involved in a quarrel with a boyfriend. – ZimLive

