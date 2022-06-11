Mnangagwa declines chair, sits on the ground during church visit

KWEKWE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday declined a comfortable seat and opted for bare ground alongside hundreds congregants of the African Apostolic Church led by Mutumwa Paul Mwazha in Chirumanzu.

Mnangagwa, wife Auxillia and entourage, were in Kwekwe Saturday as part of Zanu PF’s National Cell Day activities to reconfigure its cell structures as well as gauge the party’s numerical strength as national elections draw closer next year.

Mnangagwa, a former Member of Parliament for Zibagwe-Chirumhanzu within the Midlands province, visited the church where he took time to urge congregants to vote for his party.

The Zanu PF leader mingled with the white robbed congregation which uses the open air worshipping system during church services.

Information, Broadcasting and Publicity ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana later posted on Twitter that the President declined a seat.

“His Excellency the President was offered a lovely chair to sit in. He humbly declined and for nearly 2 hours sat on the floor with the rest of the pew. Such touching humility. Let’s play spot the President. He is our leader but he is one of us,” Mangwana said.

However, what the President could not compromise on, as is depicted in the image, is his bodyguard, the conspicuous figure in army combat just behind him.

It has now become routine ahead of national elections for Zimbabweans leaders to visit church congregations to solicit for votes.

Former President Robert Mugabe also used to visit and mingle with members of the apostolic church during the election campaign period.

Zanu PF is believed to draw a lot of support from the apostolic sect whose congregations are often commandeered to party rallies as well as to the National Heroes Acre to boost attendances.

Mangwana added following Mnangagwa’s visit to the church, “Archbishop Paul Mwazha said when the time comes do not vote for Ian Smith’s inspired party.” – ZimLive

