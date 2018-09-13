Ex Health Minister Parirenyatwa arrested for criminal abuse of office

FORMER Minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa has been arrested on alleged criminal abuse of office charges.

Reports say the former top government official was arrested this Thursday morning and he is being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)’s Serious Fraud Squad.

Police sources have told ZimLive that Parirenyatwa, whose term of office ended on August 26 with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration, is facing corruption charges.

“He appointed a relative to head a hospital, while that relative was still employed by the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm),” a police source familiar with the matter said.

In 2015 Parirenyatwa was accused of unprocedurally receiving some payment to the tune of US$100 000 through his private surgery by the Premier Service Medical Aid Society.

The then Minister allegedly pocketed money services for services he had not rendered through the struggling health insurer.

Parirenyatwa insisted the transaction was above board as PSMAS had not paid him for services rendered to its affiliates for a long time.— NewZimbabwe