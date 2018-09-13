Drake leads nominations for the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Drake, Cardi B and Childish Gambino lead the nominations for the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The 31-year-old rap star has 11 nominations in total including Best Hip-Hop Video for ‘God’s Plan’, the coveted Album of the Year for ‘Scorpion’ and Best Collab, Duo or Group for his work with Blocboy JB on ‘Look Alive’.
Cardi B follows close behind with ten nominations overall, nabbing a nomination for Album of the Year for her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ and Best Hip-Hop Video for ‘I Like It’ featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The ‘Be Careful’ hitmaker won big at last year’s ceremony with five awards including Best New Hip Hop Artist and Best Single for ‘Bodak Yellow’.
Childish Gambino boats six nominations including Best Hip-Hop Video for his already multi-award winning ‘This Is America’ music video and Lyricist of the Year. Tied next at five nods each are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, who are both nominated for the Hot Ticket Performer Award and the Lyricist of the Year Award.
Beyoncé and Jay Z can also brag a few nominations with the married couple being nominated for Best Collab, Duo or Group for ‘Apes**t’, produced by Pharrell by The Carters, and Best Single for the same song; Jay Z is also up for Hustler of the Year.
Jesse Collins will executive produce the BET Hip Hop Awards along with BET head of programming Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins Entertainment VP of Specials, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay. The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre on October 6.
The complete list of nominees are as follows:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – ‘I Like It’ feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Drake – ‘God’s Plan’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Loyalty’ feat. Rihanna
Migos – ‘Walk It Talk It’ feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – ‘Invasion of Privacy’
Drake – ‘Scorpion’
J. Cole – ‘KOD’
Migos – ‘Culture II’
The Carters – ‘Everything Is Love’
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – ‘Ric Flair Drip’
Blocboy JB – ‘Look Alive’ feat. Drake
Cardi B – ‘I Like It’ feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – ‘Rockstar’ feat. 21 Savage
The Carters – ‘Apes**t’
Single of the Year
‘Apes**t’ – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)
‘God’s Plan’ – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
‘I Like It’ – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
‘Nice for What’ – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
‘This Is America’ – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB – ‘Simi’
Future – ‘Beast Mode 2’
Juicy J – ‘Shut Da F* Up’
Lil Wayne – ‘Dedication 6: Reloaded’
Zoey Dollaz – ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – ‘Bartier Cardi’ (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B – ‘Motorsport’ (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – ‘Look Alive’ (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – ‘New Freezer’ (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – ‘Big Bank’ (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – ‘Liberated’
Lecrae – ‘I’ll Find You’ feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – ‘Stay Woke’ feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – ‘1,000’ feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott