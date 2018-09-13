Drake leads nominations for the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Drake, Cardi B and Childish Gambino lead the nominations for the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 31-year-old rap star has 11 nominations in total including Best Hip-Hop Video for ‘God’s Plan’, the coveted Album of the Year for ‘Scorpion’ and Best Collab, Duo or Group for his work with Blocboy JB on ‘Look Alive’.

Cardi B follows close behind with ten nominations overall, nabbing a nomination for Album of the Year for her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ and Best Hip-Hop Video for ‘I Like It’ featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The ‘Be Careful’ hitmaker won big at last year’s ceremony with five awards including Best New Hip Hop Artist and Best Single for ‘Bodak Yellow’.

Childish Gambino boats six nominations including Best Hip-Hop Video for his already multi-award winning ‘This Is America’ music video and Lyricist of the Year. Tied next at five nods each are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, who are both nominated for the Hot Ticket Performer Award and the Lyricist of the Year Award.

Beyoncé and Jay Z can also brag a few nominations with the married couple being nominated for Best Collab, Duo or Group for ‘Apes**t’, produced by Pharrell by The Carters, and Best Single for the same song; Jay Z is also up for Hustler of the Year.

Jesse Collins will executive produce the BET Hip Hop Awards along with BET head of programming Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins Entertainment VP of Specials, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay. The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre on October 6.

The complete list of nominees are as follows:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – ‘I Like It’ feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Drake – ‘God’s Plan’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Loyalty’ feat. Rihanna

Migos – ‘Walk It Talk It’ feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Drake – ‘Scorpion’

J. Cole – ‘KOD’

Migos – ‘Culture II’

The Carters – ‘Everything Is Love’

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – ‘Ric Flair Drip’

Blocboy JB – ‘Look Alive’ feat. Drake

Cardi B – ‘I Like It’ feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – ‘Rockstar’ feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – ‘Apes**t’

Single of the Year

‘Apes**t’ – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

‘God’s Plan’ – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

‘I Like It’ – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

‘Nice for What’ – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

‘This Is America’ – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – ‘Simi’

Future – ‘Beast Mode 2’

Juicy J – ‘Shut Da F* Up’

Lil Wayne – ‘Dedication 6: Reloaded’

Zoey Dollaz – ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – ‘Bartier Cardi’ (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B – ‘Motorsport’ (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – ‘Look Alive’ (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – ‘New Freezer’ (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – ‘Big Bank’ (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – ‘Liberated’

Lecrae – ‘I’ll Find You’ feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – ‘Stay Woke’ feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – ‘1,000’ feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott