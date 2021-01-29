Biti calls for Mnangagwa respect, now wants dialogue

HARARE – Zimbabwe political parties continue to reach out to each other. This comes after MDC – Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa called for national unity in fighting against coronavirus.

In his Facebook address to supporters, Chamisa said this was not the time for sloganeering as he saluted all frontline workers including the police and military who continue to provide essential services.

His address came a day after MDC-T leader Doug Mwonzora called for unity among Zimbabweans.

MDC Alliance Vice President, Tendai Biti yesterday in an interview with Hearts and Soul said his party is ready for dialogue and they want dialogue because the people of Zimbabwe demands that.