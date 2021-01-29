Prominent Bulawayo doctor dies of Covid-19

PROMINENT Bulawayo physician Dr Cherifa Sururu succumbed to Covid-19 at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday night.

Dr Sururu, who had several surgeries across Bulawayo and was one of the pioneers in Zimbabwe to major in family medicine, studied at the University of Zimbabwe.

His mentor, Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the medical fraternity had lost a dedicated and hard worker who will be missed by many families in Bulawayo.

“I had known him for quite some time, first as a junior at medical school in Harare, then he came to Mpilo to do his post graduate rotations and was my student. He was mentored here at Mpilo until he became a specialist family physician some years ago and we are proud to say he worked so hard to save many lives,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“He was a jovial, simple and approachable person and I am devastated at his passing. It is very sad to also note that he was on the forefront of trying to deliver services to hundreds of people on a daily basis even during the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

Prof Ngwenya said Dr Sururu’s death is just a terrible reminder that Covid-19 can take lives.

“It is worrying to see young people dying and I hope his death will be a stark reminder that will help us exercise to be extreme cautious to ensure we follow measures that have been put,” he added.

“He held so many positions both in the college of primary care physicians, where he was a treasurer for quite some time. At Zimbabwe Medical Association (Zima) he was a prominent figure there, good at sourcing donations for drugs and equipment and whenever there was an outreach to be done. So that is the kind of a person he was, a teacher and a mentor.”

She said he impacted the community beyond his medical field. She said Dr Sururu had founded an organisation, Green Crescent, that sought to take children off drugs.

“He has a team which used to go visit schools whenever there were problems and could go counselling the kids on the issue of substance abuse and things like that. They would interact with the teachers and could now point out problems when they start among the children,” added Dr Fallala.

Dr Sururu’s mentor, Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the medical fraternity had lost a dedicated and hard worker who will be missed by many families in Bulawayo.

“I had known him for quite some time, first as a junior at medical school in Harare, then he came to Mpilo to do his post graduate rotations and was my student. He was mentored here at Mpilo until he became a specialist family physician some years ago and we are proud to say he worked so hard to save many lives,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“He was a jovial, simple and approachable person and I am devastated at his passing. It is very sad to also note that he was on the forefront of trying to deliver services to hundreds of people on a daily basis even during the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

Prof Ngwenya said Dr Sururu’s death is just a terrible reminder that Covid-19 can take lives.

“It is worrying to see young people dying and I hope his death will be a stark reminder that will help us exercise extreme caution to ensure we follow measures that have been put,” he added.

Dr Sururu’s partner in many of his philanthropic works, Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu, said he had recently partnered the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to implement some of his projects which showed his love for family life and young people.

“Dr Sururu was very involved in philanthropic work through one of his many organisations called Green Crescent Zimbabwe where himself with other doctors partnered to work on a schools program in partnership with the Ministry of Education,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Their primary work was to enable the career guidance and counselling department to empower schools on issues to do addictions, drug and substance, abuse, teenage pregnancies and suicidal tendencies. The programme was launched last year in December and we are saddened as he won’t live to see the fruits of his labour.”

Dr Sururu’s daughter Aisha could not comment on her father’s death saying the family was still in a difficult situation as they were just coming from burying him.

Dr Sururu’s business administrator Mr Asidi Chibwana also said he could not immediately comment.

“Get in touch with me tomorrow because there are a lot of things that he was doing. If I try to list them now, I can miss out a lot because there were a lot of projects that he was involved in,” said Mr Chibwana.