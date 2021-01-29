MDC-T dismiss reports of new plans to recall MPs

The MDC-T has rejected media reports claiming that party president Douglas Mwonzora is planning to recall legislators and councillors who have remained loyal to former acting president Thokozani Khupe.

In a statement on Thursday, MDC-T acting Information and Publicity Secretary Witness Dube said the reports are simply not true.

Dube said: President Mwonzora has stated it publicly and repeatedly that there shall be no further recalls by the party, and that positions subsist.

Meanwhile, the MDC-T recently recalled a councillor from Lupane, Cllr June Mpofu, of Matshiya Ward 15 under the Kusile Rural District Council.

However, Cllr Mpofu has vowed to challenge his recall saying he cannot be recalled by the opposition party since he belongs to the Welshman Ncube-led MDC faction under the MDC Alliance banner.

He said that the recall was instigated by people who were offended because he refused to ‘cross over’ to the Thokozani Khupe faction.