After Chiwenga air-lifting lies, Jonathan Moyo makes-up fresh Tagwirei Dubai-airlifting

CONTROVERSIAL Zimbabwe business mogul and co-advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, is reportedly to have been airlifted to China Thursday morning for emergency treatment after testing Covid-19 positive.

This was revealed Thursday by exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo who said the Sakunda Holdings owner was accompanied to Dubai by five medical doctors.

At the time of publishing this article, Moyo reported Tagwirei was in Dubai for a stopover en-route to China.

The unfortunate consequences of this #COVID19 superspreader party on new year’s eve widened and deepened this morning when Kuda Tagwirei was airlifted to Dubai, with five medical doctors, for emergency medical attention, after his critical condition worsened! pic.twitter.com/G30S4iEcNy — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 28, 2021 “Mnangagwa’s A6 private jet with Tagwirei and five doctors on board has landed in Dubai on what appears to be a stopover. Signs are that it is headed for China. Tagwirei, Mnangagwa’s big money man, is said to have been recovering well from #COVID19, only to relapse badly yesterday!” Moyo said. Earlier, Moyo had said Tagwirei was flown on a Mnangagwa linked private jet. “Tagwirei was airlifted on a Mnangagwa-linked private jet, Boeing 737-725 (BBJ), that’s also been linked to systematic gold smuggling in recent months, shown here earlier today on its flight path to Dubai!” he said. Efforts by to verify Moyo’s claims were unsuccessful. Mnangagwa’s A6 private jet with Tagwirei & five doctors on board has landed in Dubai on what appears to be a stopover. Signs are that it is headed for China. Tagwirei, Mnangagwa’s big money man, is said to have been recovering well from #COVID19, only to relapse badly yesterday! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 28, 2021 However, the former government information tsar and one time Zanu-PF strategist usually issues accurate statements on the goings on in both government and Zanu-PF. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior government official told NewZimbabwe.com that Tagwirei should be allowed to maintain his privacy as a private citizen. “Presidential advisors are independent people who run their lives privately. Government cannot be found commenting on their lives let alone their health issues,” the source said. After an ill-fated disinformation effort to mislead Zim flight trackers, Mnangagwa’s A6 appeared to be heading for a stopover in Dubai, ostensibly because it was airlifting a VVIP #covid19 patient to China, but it in fact Tagwirei’s SOS flight ended up terminating in ABU DHABI! pic.twitter.com/B01OdTJD3Q — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 28, 2021 Tagwirei is reported to have fallen ill a few days after hosting a party on New Year’s Eve, which was attended by scores of senior government officials and business executives who did not observe Covid-19 regulations such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks. Tagwirei has a vast business empire ranging from fuel, banking, transport to mining.

Source – newzimbabwe