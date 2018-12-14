Underwear fight spills to court

I just want my panties back!

This comedy series by an American pay television channel, MTV was at play when a woman from Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South caused a rumpus in court when she alleged that her former husband refused to surrender her “designer” panties she left at his house when he sent her packing.

Responding to remarks by her ex-husband Thembinkosi Siziba who was suing her for disturbing his peace by taking him to traditional courts over her missing underwear, Ntokozo Ndlovu said when he brought her belongings to her place; one of her panties was missing.

Sibanda said when she asked her former husband who stays in Old Lobengula about the whereabouts of her “finest” underwear, he started harassing her.

Ndlovu said this while responding to her ex-husband’s remarks at the civil court where he was seeking a restraining order against her. This was after Siziba claimed Ndlovu was disturbing his peace by unnecessarily taking him to traditional courts over her missing underwear.

“Ntokozo Ndlovu is my ex-wife and I am applying for a protection order against her. She is always harassing me by saying she wants her panties back. She is continually saying this but I am not aware where her panties are.

“She is also accusing me of taking her child’s navel string. As a result of those accusations she is frequently taking me to the traditional courts being presided over by our village head or chief. I want the court to bar her from taking me to those courts unnecessarily over her missing underwear and child’s navel string which I don’t know how they disappeared,” complained Siziba.

In response, Ndlovu insisted that her former hubby was in possession of her “missing” underwear and child’s navel string. She also claimed Siziba was stopping her from taking her beast which she left when they separated.

“I am sure that he is the one who knows where those things (panties and child’s navel string) are as he always threatened me with unspecified action whenever I confronted him over that,” said Ndlovu.

Siziba’s prayers were answered when the magistrate ordered Ndlovu not to drag her former husband to the traditional courts over her missing underwear and child’s navel string and not to communicate with him in any way.

The magistrate also ordered Siziba to allow his ex-wife to collect her beast.