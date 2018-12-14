Kim Kardashian West warns Drake not to ‘threaten’ Kanye and family

Kim Kardashian West has weighed into husband Kanye West and Drake’s feud, warning the latter not to “threaten” their family.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star took to Twitter to blast the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker after the rap rivals were embroiled in a rant, in which Kanye accused Drake of bullying him and warned him to stay away from his family.

He wrote: “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk (sic)”

In response, the 38-year-old reality star fumed: “@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake … My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. (sic)”

The tirade was launched after the duo – who were once close friends – famously fell out after Kanye allegedly decided to release new music close to Drake’s release date after finding out when the latter was dropping new music, and on Thursday (13.12.18), the 41-year-old rapper took to social media to add fuel to the fire of their on-going feud.

Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message he had received which stated that Drake had filed a “clearance request” for ‘Say What’s Real’, a song which featured on his 2009 mixtape ‘So Far Gone’, which was produced by Kanye.

The ‘Heartless’ rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.

He wrote alongside the screenshot: “This proves s**t faker than wrestling

“Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths (sic)”

Kanye then claimed he’d been trying to meet with the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper for “six months”, but said Drake had ignored him whilst still speaking to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as well as Travis Scott – who is dating Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family (sic)”

Just over an hour after his rant was posted, Kanye took to Twitter again to claim that Drake had now gotten in touch.

He wrote: “Drake finally called

“Mission accomplished.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker seemed unfazed by the outburst, as he took to his Instagram story at around the same time to simply share a series of laughing emojis, which seemed to be aimed at Kanye’s tweets.