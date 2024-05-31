Two Zimbabwean Men Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Explosives at Beitbridge Border

Spread the love

Beitbridge Border Post, Limpopo – In the early hours of today, two male suspects from Zimbabwe, aged between 32 and 42, were apprehended at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo.

They are accused of attempting to smuggle 124 blasting cartridges and 109 safety fuses for commercial explosives into South Africa.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, reported that the arrests took place just after midnight as the suspects crossed into the country from Zimbabwe.

“The two were nabbed in collaboration with both the police and members of the Musina Explosive Unit,” said Ledwaba. “Their Toyota Quantum with a trailer was stopped, and upon searching it, police discovered commercial explosives concealed inside the bags.”

Following the discovery, members of the Musina Explosive Unit were called to the scene, where they confiscated the 124 blasting cartridges and 109 safety fuses.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, commended the officers for their vigilance and effective action in intercepting the suspected smugglers.

The suspects are set to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court today, facing charges of smuggling and possession of explosives.

This incident is part of a broader issue, as explosives smuggled into the country have previously been linked to ATM bombings in various regions.

Source: IOL

