Money changer acquitted after 30 days in remand prison

Spread the love

MASVINGO,– Michael Zumba, who had been arrested on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency, was acquitted by a Masvingo magistrate yesterday after spending 30 days in remand prison.

The acquittal comes shortly after the tragic death of his three-year-old daughter last week while he was still in detention.

Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda presided over the case and concluded that the police officers who testified were not credible witnesses, citing inconsistencies in their statements. According to the magistrate, the officers’ testimonies conflicted significantly, undermining the prosecution’s case.

Zumba was represented by Knowledge Mabvure from Chihambakwe Law Chambers. During the arrest at Yeukai Business Center in Mucheke, Zumba was found in possession of only US$20 and ZAR20.

Magistrate Sibanda highlighted the discrepancies in the police officers’ accounts. One officer testified that they observed Zumba shouting for foreign currency customers from a distance, while another claimed to have seen him selling airtime. Additionally, there was conflicting evidence about Zumba’s attire: one officer mentioned that Zumba wore an Econet bib, indicating he was selling airtime, while another officer stated he had no such bib.

Due to the conflicting testimonies, the magistrate ruled in favor of Zumba, leading to his acquittal. Last week, Zumba was temporarily released by the court to attend his child’s funeral.

Progress Magara represented the state in this case. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...