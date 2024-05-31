Kereke Back in Jail After Supreme Court Upholds Rape Conviction

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke is back in prison after the Supreme Court today upheld his conviction and 10-year jail sentence for raping a juvenile relative.

Kereke, who was out on $500,000 bail pending his appeal against both the conviction and the sentence since August 2021, now has 20 months remaining to serve.

The original conviction occurred in July 2016, where Kereke was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Four years of that sentence were suspended on the condition of good behavior upon his release.

Additionally, Kereke benefits from the one-third remission granted to prisoners who maintain good conduct while incarcerated.

In a related case, Kereke was acquitted of a separate charge of indecently assaulting the rape victim’s elder sister.

This ruling by the Supreme Court brings a definitive conclusion to Kereke’s long legal battle, ensuring he will complete his sentence as originally decreed.

