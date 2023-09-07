Police places CCC Spokesman Promise Mkwananzi on wanted list

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Mr Promise Mkwananzi, and two others are on the run, and police have issued a US$1 000 cash reward for information that will lead to their location.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are looking for Mkwananzi, Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening Section 22 (2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 and contravening Section 187 (1)(b) as read with subsection 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Chapter 9:23,” he said.

“The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was duly issued with a warrant of arrest under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Magistrate Court CRB 12115/19.”

Assist Comm Nyathi said Mashozhera and Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

“A reward of USD$1000-00 (cash) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” said Assist Comm Nyathi.

“Members of the public with information should feel free to contact the ZRP national complaints desk on 0240 – 703 631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order Harare on 0242 753 411 or 756 688.”