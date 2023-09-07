Zim fuel prices goes up

HARARE- Zimbabwe’s energy regulator has with immediate effect increased the price of fuel to $1.65 per litre of petrol and $ 1.76 for diesel, the first major review in months in accordance with the rising oil price on the international market.

Before the new price, petrol cost $1.61 while diesel was pegged at $1.65 per litre.

Few service stations accept the Zimbabwe dollar, but for those that do, a litre of diesel is now Z$ 8160.44 and petrol Z$7 648.14 respectively.

“The prices are for September 2023 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 3 October 2023. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20,” said Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority in a Thursday notice.

The upward review of Zimbabwe’s fuel price comes as the average Brent Crude oil price rose from US$79.75 to $ 84.78 during the period under review, because of tightening supply resulting from production cuts by Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the new fuel prices, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) blamed Zanu PF for continuing to tax poor citizens.

“ The regime in Harare has increased fuel prices by a significant 0.11c through its exorbitant fuel taxes. Our government is committed to reviewing all fuel taxes, as these have caused our fuel prices to escalate, making them the highest in the region. We demand #FreshElectionZW,” the party said. – ZimLive

