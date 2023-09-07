New legislators sworn in

HARARE – Newly elected parliamentarians on Thursday took oath of office as members of Zimbabwe’s tenth Parliament following the August 23 harmonised elections.

Clerk of Parliament Kenneth Chokuda presided over the swearing in of the Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers who took oath in groups of ten at a time.

Zanu PF has 173 seats while CCC has a total of 103 members of Parliament.

A by-election in Gutu West constituency where one of the candidates passed on before polling day, will see the total number of National Assembly members coming to 280.

In the senate, Zanu PF has 33 senators and the CCC has 27and there are 18 chiefs and two representatives of people with disabilities.

First time legislator for Mt Pleasant and CCC former spokesperson Fadzai Mahere pledged to represent her constituency, Mount Pleasant to the best of her ability.

“Mt Pleasant, the hard work begins now. We will make our voices heard & champion the issues that affect our community with courage and competence. Together, we will make Mt Pleasant #PleasantForEveryone”.

Hwedza south MP Tinoda Machakaire said he was excited to get another chance as a legislator.

“It is not about coming to Parliament to make noise; it is about coming to Parliament to develop. We are here to represent our constituencies,” he said.

Another first time MP for Hatcliffe and lawyer, Agency Gumbo pledged to push for amendment of Zimbabwe’s electoral laws in order to map the way for credible future polls.

“We will agitate and advocate for electoral reforms- in this country to allow for the delivery of a free, fair and credible election.

Zanu PF Buhera west MP Tafadzwa Mugwadi chided CCC legislators.

“I hope colleagues from the opposition change their behaviour of howling and haranguing at others in the August House,” he said.

After taking their oaths, members of both houses are expected to elect their respective presiding officers on Friday.

Jacob Mudenda was the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament while Marble Chinomona was the Senate President.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took the oath of office on September 4th.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...