Outrage as Mnangagwa reappoints Mohadi Vice President

HARARE – The beleaguered Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as the two Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare on Friday morning before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Mohadi resigned from his post on 1 March 2021 in the wake of damning immoral allegations which dogged him towards the end of February 2021.

In tendering his resignation, Mohadi maintained his innocence saying he is a victim of “information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage.” He said at the time:

Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect.”

Following the resignation, it was announced on 2 June 2021 that Mohadi will be redeployed at ZANU PF party headquarters to be in charge of party affairs full-time.

In October 2022, soon after his endorsement as ZANU PF’s first secretary, Mnangagwa re-appointed Chiwenga and Mohadi as his deputies.

Mohadi’s reappointment resulted in speculation that he will bounce back since the ZANU PF second secretaries have traditionally been appointed State Vice Presidents.

