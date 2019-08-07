Mupfumira has properties in Dubai, UK: Court

Startling details have emerged from the ongoing court case involving the Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira, showing that the Minister might have properties in Dubai, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The revelation of Mupfumira’s alleged properties could have a bearing on her bail application ruling, with the state raising fears that she might flee the country if released on bail.

High court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere on Monday reserved ruling on Mupfumira’s bail application, saying it will be announced at a later date.

It is however, the revelations by state prosecutor, Mr Michael Reza, that Mupfumira has mansions in Dubai, South Africa and the United Kingdom that have become the subject of the contest on her bail application.

Mr Reza said the Minister should be denied bail on the basis that there is a great chance of her absconding.

The applicant’s defence council led by Advocate Lewis Uriri hoped for favourable responses from the judge after they had made their submissions but Justice Ndewere reserved the ruling application to a later date.

Mupfumira is facing sven counts of criminal abuse of office, with the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) reportedly having completed investigations on three of the counts.

Source: ZBC