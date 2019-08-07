Driver who ‘killed’ Chinx’s son hands self to police

Police have confirmed that the woman, who was involved in a hit and run accident that killed Sagelaw Chingaira, son to the late popular musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira, on Saturday has handed herself to the police.

The unnamed driver did not stop at the scene of the accident in Greencroft, Harare but eventually handed herself to the police a day later.

“The police can confirm that the lady who killed Sagelaw Chingaira on Saturday handed herself in on Sunday and now awaits to appear in court. We urge the public not to runaway from accidents but instead to notify the police,” National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said, adding that investigations are still underway.

Deeds Chingaira, brother to the deceased, said the family is at loss following Sagelaw’s death.

“We were called by one of his friends in the early hours of Saturday and we rushed to Parirenyatwa where Sage was being attended to but unfortunately the injuries were too much and we lost him. It is a big blow to the family,” he said.

Sagelaw, who was poised to take over his father’s band, was laid to rest this Tuesday at Glenforest cemetery.