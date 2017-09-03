Jilted married man stalks ex-lover

A JILTED married man is finding it difficult to stomach the fact that his extra-marital relationship with a lover is over and has resorted to stalking her day and night.

Having had enough of the man only identified as A Maraire’s stalking, Susan Chisedzi sought the intervention of the Mutare Civil Courts.

The pair appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura last Friday, with Chisedzi applying for a protection order.

Mr Bepura granted the protection order to Chisedzi. He barred Maraire from assaulting, insulting, stalking and harassing Chisedzi.

“Behave yourself when you are drunk. Be responsible and avoid violating other people’s rights when you are drunk,” said Mr Bepura.

He, however, told the pair that the order was not a separation order and if they wanted to continue with their relationship they could do so. The order is valid for five years

In her application, Chisedzi told the court that Maraire had resorted to violence after she broke the news to him that their affair was over.

Despite the fact that Maraire is a married man, he could not stomach Chisedzi’s decision.

Chisedzi said he had maliciously damaged property at her workplace and was stalking her day and night, thereby violating her privacy.

“I have had enough of him. He is a married man, but will not leave me alone to start a new life. He stalks me and always comes to my residence. He is violent and even harasses my workmates at my workplace. Please Your Worship, bar him from all those places, I need peace,” she pleaded with the court.

In his response to Chisedzi’s application, Maraire admitted that he had been violent towards his ex-lover after she had ended their relationship.

He said the break-up news had come as a shocker to him and had failed to control himself. He also attributed his behaviour to drunkenness.

He, however, opposed Chisedzi’s application for him to be barred from her workplace, claiming that she worked only a few meters from his residence.

“My baby at times crawls into the bar where she works. How will I get him if that order is granted? Your Worship, I will not visit her at all and I regret being violent towards her, but do not bar me from going to that bar.

“I also have friends who are patrons at the bar, so I have to go there regularly,” he begged the court.