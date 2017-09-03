Sodomy nightmare after free beer

SEVENTH stroke knock out!

A man whose identity has been kept secret to protect him allegedly had seven bouts at the receiving end of sodomy when Alton Nangai (26) who had bought him beer took his “payback” in kind.

The two met in town before they went to a local bar and started having beer together before the accused invited the complainant to his house for the night.

Nangai (26), of Cliffton Park, Gweru on Tuesday appeared before Gweru magistrate Mildred Matuvi facing one count of aggravated indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded in custody to September 13 for trial.

Matuvi advised Nangai to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Helen Khosa told the court that on August 27 Nangai met the complainant in the Gweru central business district and offered to buy him beer at a local bar.

After the beers the accused invited the complainant to his house for more beer.

“Around 11pm the two proceeded to Nangai’s house. As they retired to bed, Nangai told the complainant that they were going to share the same bed and that in his house people slept naked,” said Khosa.

She said Nangai forcibly undressed the complainant before they shared the same bed.

“During the night, the accused allegedly forcibly penetrated the complainant’s lower end of the alimentary canal seven times without his consent,” said Ms Khosa.

The court heard that on the following morning, the complainant went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Khosa said a medical report produced in court indicated that there was penetration on the complainant’s opening at the lower end of the alimentary canal, through which solid refuse is excreted.