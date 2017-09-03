Prophet rapes woman, forces her to drink urine

A 70-YEAR-OLD prophet with Johanne Masowe WeChishanu Apostolic Sect allegedly raped a congregate and forced her to drink his urine as a cleansing ritual to cast out demons that were troubling the woman.

Farai Chinamhora from Domboshava was recently hauled before a Rusape regional magistrate on two counts of rape.

He is alleged to have forced himself on a 45-year-old woman who had approached him for spiritual help.

Chinamhora appeared before Mr Livingstone Chipadza, while District Public Prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira represented the State.

Allegations were that on August 11, Chinamhora arrived at Johanne Masowe WeChishanu shrine and introduced himself as a prophet from Domboshava.

“The suspect conducted prayers and prophesied to the congregants who also included the complainant. The accused person later ordered the complainant to go to Obert Zenda’s homestead where he was supposed to cast out the demons that were troubling her,” said Mr Mutyasira.

The following day the complainant went to Zenda’s homestead as instructed.

“The suspect prayed for her and told her to go back home and collect some sand which he wanted to use in the cleansing ritual. She collected the sand and came back. He prayed for her and told her to come back at 9pm for more prayers.”

Mr Mutyasira said the complainant returned as instructed for the prayers.

“The prophet took her from the homestead and walked with her for about 50 metres. They arrived at a place where the cleansing was supposed to take place.

“He ordered her to remove her garments and sprinkled some water into her private parts. Shortly after that, he proceeded to fondle her breasts. He raped her.

“After committing the crime he urinated into a cup he was holding and asked the complainant to wash her private parts with the urine and thereafter drink the urine three times. The complainant went away and she revealed the matter to her daughter-in-law.

A police report was made resulting in the arrest of the suspect,” said Mr Mutyasira. The case goes for trial today (Friday).