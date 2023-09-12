CCC MP Maureen Kademaunga arrested, accused of attempted murder

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Maureen Kademaunga was arrested on Tuesday accused of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Her party said the charges were “flimsy and cooked-up.”

The Sunningdale lawmaker, 38, was arrested together with Harare Ward 10 councillor Clayd Mashozhera, 49, and one Daudi Jessub, 40.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro Peech in Harare on August 23, 2023. A Toyota Spacio Vehicle was burnt to ashes during the attack,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a Silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified when they blocked the complainants and attacked them. The suspects will appear in court in due course.”

CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi accused the Zanu PF government of waging post-election repression against their members.

“We condemn the arrest and detention of Hon Kademaunga. Like all political prisoners, Maureen is being detained on flimsy and cooked-up charges,” Mkwananzi said.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa has heightened repression against our party leaders, activists, and the generality of the citizens for voting for Nelson Chamisa and CCC.”

Zimbabweans voted in elections on August 23, the same day that police say the arson attack happened. President Mnangagwa was declared winner, but the CCC and election observers said the election failed to meet regional and international standards on democratic elections.

The CCC is demanding an election re-run and accuses Zanu PF of attacks on its supporters and election agents in rural areas – allegedly punishment for not voting for Mnangagwa. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...