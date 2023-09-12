Chibuku Quarter Final: Caps dates Highlanders, Dembare take on FC Platinum

HARARE – Troubled giants Highlanders face familiar rivals Caps United while Dynamos and FC Platinum also clash in two headline fixtures of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup quarter final matches.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday.

Highlanders and Dynamos are still in contention for the 2023 league championship but would seek to launch a strong challenge for the country’s richest trophy in case they miss out on the converted premiership prize.

In other Chibuku quarter final fixtures, 2022 losing finalists Herentals face premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum while Chicken Inn date Black Rhinos in fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 23-24 September.

The match venues are yet to be advised.

The semi-finals are slated for 28-29 October while the final has been set for 25 November.

Winners of the trophy are set to pocket US$75,000 and the sole ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

