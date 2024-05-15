Manchester City Inches Closer to Historic Title with Haaland Brace Against Tottenham

Spread the love

LONDON, – Erling Haaland’s brace propelled Manchester City within striking distance of an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title as they secured a crucial 2-0 victory away against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The Norwegian striker tapped in the opening goal early in the second half before sealing City’s victory with a powerful penalty in stoppage time, marking his 27th league goal of the season. City’s triumph broke their winless streak at Tottenham’s new stadium and delighted their supporters.

With 88 points to Arsenal’s 86, Pep Guardiola’s side now holds the edge in the title race. They will clinch the title if they defeat West Ham United at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, Arsenal must secure a win against Everton and hope for City to falter to have any chance of claiming the championship.

Although it wasn’t a vintage performance from City, substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega’s crucial saves in the second half preserved their lead, denying Son Heung-min before Haaland’s decisive penalty.

“Today was incredible, the character. We know it wasn’t the best game but we must talk about the substitutions,” said City midfielder Rodri. “Stefan Ortega was simply incredible and we have the best goalkeeper in the world. We know it’s not done yet. We need the people behind us.”

The defeat dashed Tottenham’s hopes of securing a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League. Nonetheless, some Spurs fans appeared content with the result, as it prevented their arch-rivals Arsenal from receiving a title boost.

City’s unbeaten run in 22 league games underscores their mastery of pacing a title chase, relentlessly pursuing Arsenal in a closely contested race.

The match witnessed a lackluster first half, with both teams struggling to assert dominance. Tottenham threatened early on, with Ederson making a crucial save from Rodrigo Bentancur’s fierce shot.

City’s best chance came from a defensive error, but Phil Foden’s volley was expertly saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Kevin De Bruyne’s effort was denied by Vicario early in the second half before Haaland broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a precise pass from De Bruyne. Ortega’s heroics thwarted Tottenham’s attempts to equalize, with a crucial save denying Son Heung-min a clear chance.

Haaland’s composed penalty in the dying moments sealed City’s victory, leaving their fans optimistic about a sixth title in seven years.

“We have to win one more game to win the title,” Guardiola remarked. “Ortega saved us; otherwise, Arsenal would be champions.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...