SADC set to revserse election resuls and hand over victory to Chamisa, says Ibbo Mandaza

HARARE – Prominent Zimbabwe academic and SAPES Trust boss, Ibbo Mandaza says he is privy to plans by SADC leaders to overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial victory and press the Zimbabwean leader into a negotiated settlement with opponents over the country’s future.

Zimbabwe’s 23 August poll was declared by SADC and other observer missions as flawed in what elicited an angry reaction from the Zimbabwean government.

Mandaza, also a political analyst, said in a recent interview with media mogul Trevor Ncube that Mnangagwa’s re-election was beset by illegitimacy concerns.

He said the regional bloc would likely call for an extraordinary summit to agonise over its next step on its delinquent member country.

Mandaza said SADC would likely take the bold step to pronounce Mnangagwa’s legal position as Zimbabwe’s leader.

The Zimbabwe publisher is lobbying regional blocs, SADC and AU to press the Mnangagwa led administration to agree to the formation of a transitional authority.

He said some SADC foreign ministers have confided in him there were plans by member countries to dismiss Mnangagwa’s poll victory.

“I have been in touch with all governments in the region at the level of foreign affairs,” he said.

“It’s clear that this will not be put under the carpet.

“There is no legitimacy; the inauguration of Emmerson can be reversed under the rules.

“Conversely, this is why Emmerson pushed for the rush, in the same scenario Bob (Robert Mugabe) did it 2008.

“It’s the same script to pre-empt the SADC position. Will SADC allow that again? I don’t think so.”

The main opposition CCC claims Mnangagwa manipulated the poll in his favour and wants a re-run of the plebiscite which saw the Zimbabwe strongman declared winner with a 52,6 percent of the national vote while close challenger Nelson Chamisa of CCC polled 44 percent.

